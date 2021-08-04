 Skip to main content
Owen Riley Harrington
Owen Riley Harrington

Owen Riley Harrington

GLENS FALLS — Owen Riley Harrington, 14, passed away following a tragic accident on Friday, July 30, 2021.

A funeral service will take place on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 172 Ottawa St., Lake George, with the Deacon Barbara Mitchell, officiating.

A gathering will follow at parish hall behind the church.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

