Opal S. Ferguson
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Opal S. Ferguson, born, Aug 31, 1931, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday night, Jan. 16, 2022.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls, NY 12803 with Rev. Penny Brink and Rev. Stephen Butler, officiating. A reception to follow at the church.
A burial service will be held at the convenience of the family this spring at Oakwood Cemetery in Mt. Kisco, NY.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
