Norma Ann (Hart) Potvin

QUEENSBURY — Rite of Committal for Norma Ann (Hart) Potvin, who passed away on February 5, 2021, will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., on June 19, 2021 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward. Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls.