FORT ANN — Friends of Noreen Barron are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway Fort Edward.

A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, 85 George St., Fort Ann.

Rite of Committal will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Gerald B. H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

