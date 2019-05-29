{{featured_button_text}}

NEWCOMB — The graveside service for Noella Bureau, who passed away Nov. 15, 2018, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, at St. Therese Catholic Cemetery in Newcomb.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, Schroon Lake.

