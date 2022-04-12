 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nina A. Dever

A graveside ceremony for Nina A. Dever, 71, who died February 6, 2022, will take place Friday, April 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay Street.

