Natalie Johnson Simpson

Natalie (Johnson) Simpson

HUDSON FALLS — A memorial service for Natalie (Johnson) Simpson, who died on April 22, 2022 will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at the Carlton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Interment will be private at Moss Street Cemetery in Kingsbury.

