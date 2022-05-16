Nadja Winfrey

GLENS FALLS — Miss Nadja Winfrey, of Glens Falls and formerly of Albany, NY, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

A memorial service to Celebrate her Life will take place Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 12:00 p.m., at Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church, 15 Nelson Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801, with the Rev. Leonard Oates officiating. Those who are unable to attend the services may join the family via live stream through the Faith Tabernacle Church Facebook page.