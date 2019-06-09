{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — A Mass of Christian burial for Muriel Sullivan Newcomb, who passed away on Jan. 18, 2019, will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Sacred Heart Church, 50 Mohican St., Lake George. Burial will follow at Caldwell Cemetery, Lake George.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

