Muriel S. Londrigan
Muriel S. Londrigan

GLENS FALLS — Graveside service for Muriel S. Londrigan who passed away January 1, 2021 will be held in Union Cemetery in Fort Edward on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Service will be directed by Pastor Robbie Lankford and is open for all who want to join the family to say farewell to this special lady that was loved by many.

