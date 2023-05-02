Minnie Marie Nason

STONY CREEK – Minnie Marie Nason, 68, passed away after a long illness on December 15, 2022, with loved ones by her side.

Burial will be at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

Condolences may be sent directly to the funeral home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.