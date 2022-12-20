STONY CREEK — Minnie Marie Nason, 68, passed away after a long illness on December 15, 2022, with loved ones by her side.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Rich Weihing officiating.

Burial will take place in the spring.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to the funeral home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.