{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Calling hours for Minnie B. Maille-Spellburg will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, July 15, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 19, at St. Alphonsus Cemetery, 52 Luzerne Road, Queensbury.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Minnie B. Maille-Spellburg
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments