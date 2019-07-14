QUEENSBURY — Calling hours for Minnie B. Maille-Spellburg will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, July 15, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 19, at St. Alphonsus Cemetery, 52 Luzerne Road, Queensbury.
Celebrate
the life of: Minnie B. Maille-SpellburgSend Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Electronics
Creative
Furniture
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.