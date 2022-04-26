 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mildred M. (Kimball) LaGoy

  • 0

Mildred M. (Kimball) LaGoy

HARTFORD — The Rite of Committal for Mildred M. (Kimball) LaGoy, who passed away on February 27, 2022, will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Hudson Falls.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How soon is too soon to quit a new job?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News