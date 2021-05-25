 Skip to main content
Mikiko K. "Miki" Kurosaka
Mikiko K. "Miki" Kurosaka

MIKIKO K. "MIKI" KUROSAKA

QUEENSBURY - Mikiko K. “Miki” Kurosaka, 90 years old, born in Bayonne, New Jersey on August 19, 1930, died May 19, 2021 at 7:09 p.m. in her home in Queensbury, surrounded by her loved ones. A graveside ceremony will take place on Wednesday, May 26, at 10 a.m. at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury. In loving memory of Mikiko contributions may be made to an organization of ones choice.Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

