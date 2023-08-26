Michael P. Bulman

HUDSON FALLS—Michael P. Bulman, 74, of Hudson Falls, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by those he loved at a family picnic on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

A funeral mass will be held at noon Monday, Aug. 28, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Hudson Falls followed by 2 p.m. burial at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.