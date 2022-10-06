Michael “Mike” Manning

FORT EDWARD — A graveside service for Michael “Mike” Manning, 76, of Fort Edward, who passed away peacefully, on July 27, 2022, will take place Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, 2:30 p.m., at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, with full military honors. Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.