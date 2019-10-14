{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — Burial for Michael L. Putney, 75, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Glens Falls Cemetery, Bay Road, Glens Falls.

At Michael's request there will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

