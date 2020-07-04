Michael J. Van Valkenburg
QUEENSBURY — Michael J. Van Valkenburg of Queensbury passed to his heavenly rewards on June 24, 2020.
Friends may visit Monday, July 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, with a celebration of Mike’s life on Monday at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery in Saratoga with full military honors.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through bakerfuneralhome.com.
