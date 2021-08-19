 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael Ely
0 entries

Michael Ely

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Michael Ely

GREENWICH — Graveside services for Michael Ely, 43, resident of Greenwich, who passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 11, 2020, will be held at 12:30 PM on Friday, August 20, 2021, in the St. Joseph's Cemetery, Greenwich, NY.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans admit to drinking on the clock while working from home

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News