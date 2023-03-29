Michael E. Irwin

HARTFORD/ARGYLE — Michael E. Irwin, 74, passed peacefully away at home on Thursday, March 23, 2023, with his loving family by his side.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. A Funeral Service will be conducted following the calling hours at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be Friday, March 31, 2023, at Gerald B H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery for the immediate family only.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.