Michael E. Irwin
HARTFORD/ARGYLE — Michael E. Irwin, 74, passed peacefully away at home on Thursday, March 23, 2023, with his loving family by his side.
Friends may call on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. A Funeral Service will be conducted following the calling hours at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be Friday, March 31, 2023, at Gerald B H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery for the immediate family only.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.