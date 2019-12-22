FORT ANN — Family and friends of Michael A. White may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A memorial service will be conducted following the calling hours at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

A celebration of life will follow the memorial service at the Hartford Fish and Game Club, state Route 196, Hartford, all are welcome.

