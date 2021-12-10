 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Merwin "Skip" Sidney Stranahan

  • 0

Merwin Sidney Stranahan

LAKE GEORGE — Merwin "Skip" Sidney Stranahan, 77, died Dec. 4, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital, New York after a short illness.

Calling hours are Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Baker Funeral Home on Lafayette St, from 10 a.m.-noon.

The family asks that those attending practice social distancing, avoid contact and wear a facial covering or mask.

Skip would want you to be comfortable, so come as you are. The funeral will be immediately afterwards at the Pine View Cemetery with a military ceremony.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Young adults reaching out to Mom and Dad

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News