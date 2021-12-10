Merwin Sidney Stranahan
LAKE GEORGE — Merwin "Skip" Sidney Stranahan, 77, died Dec. 4, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital, New York after a short illness.
Calling hours are Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Baker Funeral Home on Lafayette St, from 10 a.m.-noon.
The family asks that those attending practice social distancing, avoid contact and wear a facial covering or mask.
Skip would want you to be comfortable, so come as you are. The funeral will be immediately afterwards at the Pine View Cemetery with a military ceremony.
