Melody E. Ash
ARGYLE — Melody E. Ash, 51, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Friends and family may call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hours at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
To view Melody's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfunerahome.com.
