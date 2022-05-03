 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Melody E. Ash

ARGYLE — Melody E. Ash, 51, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Friends and family may call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hours at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To view Melody's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfunerahome.com.

