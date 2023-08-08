Melissa Beth Brennan
QUEENSBURY — Melissa Beth Brennan, 56, of Queensbury, NY, passed away on July 25, 2023, after privately battling an illness for a long time on her own and fighting with everything she had to get better.
Services will be held at Baker Funeral Home in Queensbury, NY on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Melissa’s wishes were for this event to be a Celebration of Life and Love.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
