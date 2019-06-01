TICONDEROGA — A graveside service for Maxine Adelle Sheehan, 89, of Ticonderoga, who passed away on March 9, 2019, will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 7, at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Howard J. Venette will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Child
Glens Falls
518-793-3878
Furniture
Medical
Ad Vault
Furniture
Health
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.