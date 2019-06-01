{{featured_button_text}}

TICONDEROGA — A graveside service for Maxine Adelle Sheehan, 89, of Ticonderoga, who passed away on March 9, 2019, will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 7, at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Howard J. Venette will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.

