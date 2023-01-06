Maureen Bridget Worthing

QUEENSBURY — On Dec. 15, 2022, Maureen Bridget Worthing joined her family in Heaven, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a short service at 3 p.m., at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to the funeral home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.