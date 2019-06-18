{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Matthew Joseph Congdon passed away on June 13, 2019.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at St. Mary's Church, Warren Street, Glens Falls. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Celebrate
the life of: Matthew Joseph Congdon
