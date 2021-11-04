Matthew C. Duket

FORT EDWARD — Matthew C. Duket, 39, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord after fighting a short illness on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

The rite of committal will follow the service at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, 41 County Route 47, Argyle, NY 12809.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.