 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Matthew C. Duket

  • 0

Matthew C. Duket

FORT EDWARD — Matthew C. Duket, 39, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord after fighting a short illness on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

The rite of committal will follow the service at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, 41 County Route 47, Argyle, NY 12809.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This cocktail might be your new favorite for fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News