Mary Van Ness
Mary Van Ness

Mary Van Ness

QUEENSBURY - A Funeral Mass for Mary Van Ness, 89, who passed away on January 9, 2021 will be celebrated on Friday, April 30, at 1 p.m. at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation in Queensbury. A graveside ceremony will immediately follow at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury with the Rev. Joseph Busch officiating.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

