Mary Margaret Marvin

PANAMA CITY, FL — Mary Margaret Marvin, 78, of Panama City, FL, passed away February 15, 2021. Mary was born December 3, 1942, in Fort Edward, NY.

The Rite of Committal will be conducted at 12 noon on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Local Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.