Mary-Lou Winchip
QUEENSBURY — Mary-Lou Winchip, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to Queensbury Mat Fans, 4 Kendrick Road, Queensbury, NY 12804. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A memorial celebration will be held the following day, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Patti Girard officiating. The family will hold a private burial following the service at Pine View Cemetery.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

