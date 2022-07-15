 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Lou (Cramer) Hunter

Mary Lou (Cramer) Hunter

GLENS FALLS — Mary Lou (Cramer) Hunter, 78, of Glens Falls went into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Friends and family are invited to call from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Vantage Pointe (formerly Ridge Road Wesleyan Church), 543 Ridge Road, Queensbury, NY with a Celebration of Life following at 11 a.m. with Dr. R. W. Williams and pastor Dick Osborne officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY.

