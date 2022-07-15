Mary Lou (Cramer) Hunter
GLENS FALLS — Mary Lou (Cramer) Hunter, 78, of Glens Falls went into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Friends and family are invited to call from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Vantage Pointe (formerly Ridge Road Wesleyan Church), 543 Ridge Road, Queensbury, NY with a Celebration of Life following at 11 a.m. with Dr. R. W. Williams and pastor Dick Osborne officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.