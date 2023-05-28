SYRACUSE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Linehan, 90, of Syracuse, NY, who passed away on Sept. 11, 2021, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church, Glens Falls, NY. Burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY. Family and friends are welcome to a luncheon at The Queensbury Hotel at the conclusion of the service.