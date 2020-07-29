GLENS FALLS — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary J. Anderson, who died on March 28, 2020, will be celebrated Saturday, August 8, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Glens Falls with the Rev. Guy A. Childs, officiating. If you are unable to attend, there will be a live stream video at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoRmh9joNvRgNRZFfSKWKBA.