GLENS FALLS — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary J. Anderson, who died on March 28, 2020, will be celebrated Saturday, August 8, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Glens Falls with the Rev. Guy A. Childs, officiating. If you are unable to attend, there will be a live stream video at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoRmh9joNvRgNRZFfSKWKBA.

A private graveside ceremony will take place at Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay St. Please see www.bakerfuneralhome.com for more information.

