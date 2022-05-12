 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary H. Stewart

Mary H. Stewart

SALEM — A gathering for family and friends of Mary H. Stewart who passed away March 8, 2022 will be on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. at her residence at 253 North Main Street in Salem.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.

