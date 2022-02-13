 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Ellen Thombs

Mary Ellen Thombs

GLENS FALLS — Mary Ellen Thombs, 61, passed away on Feb. 6, 2022 at her home. Calling hours will be Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY. A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at St. Mary's Church, Glens Falls, NY.

