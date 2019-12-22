Mary Elizabeth (Root) Rice
0 entries

Mary Elizabeth (Root) Rice

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Mary Elizabeth (Root) Rice passed away Nov. 30, 2019.

A memorial Mass in her memory will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 at St. Michael's Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls. 

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Rice, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 28
Memorial Mass
Saturday, December 28, 2019
11:00AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
80 Saratoga Ave
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Memorial Mass begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News