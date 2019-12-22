SARATOGA SPRINGS — Mary Elizabeth (Root) Rice passed away Nov. 30, 2019.
A memorial Mass in her memory will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 at St. Michael's Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.
There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.
Service information
Dec 28
Memorial Mass
Saturday, December 28, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
80 Saratoga Ave
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
80 Saratoga Ave
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
