GLENS FALLS — A ceremony and interment for David Nelson Hall, who passed Feb. 15, 2019 and Mary Ann Hall, who passed Aug. 23, 2018, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Gerald B. H. Solomon National Cemetery, Schuylerville.

