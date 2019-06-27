GLENS FALLS — A ceremony and interment for David Nelson Hall, who passed Feb. 15, 2019 and Mary Ann Hall, who passed Aug. 23, 2018, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Gerald B. H. Solomon National Cemetery, Schuylerville.
Celebrate
the life of: Mary Ann Hall and David Nelson HallSend Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Construction
Restaurant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.