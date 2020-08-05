You have permission to edit this article.
QUEENSBURY — Marvin S. Dobert, Sr., 83, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury. A private burial with full military honors will be held at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. A full obituary will appear in The Post-Star later in the week.

