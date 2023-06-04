FORT EDWARD (Durkeetown) — A Graveside Service for Martha M. (MacCauley) Miller, 96, who passed away on April 5, 2023, will take place June 10, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Warrensburg Cemetery in Warrensburg. Following the service, there will be a gathering of all family and friends at Martha's home, 26 Plum Road, in Fort Edward.