HUDSON FALLS — Graveside services for Marne Bigelow, who passed away on February 8, 2020, will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.

Please remember to practice social distancing and wear a mask.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

