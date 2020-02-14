FORT EDWARD — Family and friends of Marlene Patricia (Jones) Cook may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, with the Rev. Robert Powhida, officiating.

Rite of Committal will be at a time and date to be announced in the spring at Union Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made in Marlene's memory to St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To plant a tree in memory of Marlene Cook as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.