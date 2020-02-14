Marlene Patricia (Jones) Cook
0 entries

Marlene Patricia (Jones) Cook

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — Family and friends of Marlene Patricia (Jones) Cook may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.

A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, with the Rev. Robert Powhida, officiating.

Rite of Committal will be at a time and date to be announced in the spring at Union Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made in Marlene's memory to St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To plant a tree in memory of Marlene Cook as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News