Marlene M. Connolly

Marlene M. Connolly

QUEENSBURY — A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Marlene M. Connolly, 75, of Queensbury who passed away on March 13, 2022, will be held at 10 a.m Monday, April 18, 2022 at Our Lady of Annunciation Church, Aviation Road, Queensbury.

Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Calling hours are scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

