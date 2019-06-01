SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Friends of Marlene F. (Lash) LaLonde may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. following the calling hours with the Rev. Guy A. Childs, pastor from St. Michael the Archangel Church, officiating.
Interment of Marlene and Jay LaLonde Sr., with military honors for Jay, will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.