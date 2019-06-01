{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Friends of Marlene F. (Lash) LaLonde may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. following the calling hours with the Rev. Guy A. Childs, pastor from St. Michael the Archangel Church, officiating.

Interment of Marlene and Jay LaLonde Sr., with military honors for Jay, will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

