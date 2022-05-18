 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marjorie Duggan

  • 0

A graveside service for Marjorie Duggan, 91, who passed away on February 10, 2022, will be held at Bolton Rural Cemetery on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements under the care of Reagan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

One week's worth of mental health days will increase productivity at work, according to study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News