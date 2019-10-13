{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — Calling hours for Marion S. Bennett will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.

A graveside ceremony will take place at a later date at Nine Partners Cemetery in Millbrook, NY.

