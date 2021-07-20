MARION NANCY LUNDY

HARTFORD — Marion Nancy Lundy, 93, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 10am on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at West Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 3153 County Rte 30, Salem, NY 12865.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Morningside Cemetery in Hartford.

Memorial donations in Marion's memory can be made to Alzheimer's Assoc. Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza Building 4 Suite 405 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205 or Hartford Food Pantry c//o Hartford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 40, Hartford, NY 12838.

To view Marion's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.