Marilyn Williams

QUEENSBURY — A viewing for Marilyn Williams will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with the Rev. Edward Suffern officiating.

