Marilyn R. (Kinney) Peck

STILLWATER - Marilyn R. (Kinney) Peck, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at her home.

Friends may call on Tuesday April 25, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

A service will follow calling hours at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A burial will take place following the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

