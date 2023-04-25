Marilyn R. (Kinney) Peck
STILLWATER - Marilyn R. (Kinney) Peck, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at her home.
Friends may call on Tuesday April 25, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.
A service will follow calling hours at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
A burial will take place following the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.
